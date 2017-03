March 23 Striker Tim Cahill has been ruled out of Australia's friendlies against Germany and Macedonia with an Achilles tendon injury, the team said on Monday.

Cahill had been nursing a "minor ongoing issue" with his Achilles tendon and Socceroos staff decided it was best for the 35-year-old to undergo rehab in China, where he now plays club football, the team said in a statement.

Cahill's place in the squad has been taken by Swiss-based Oliver Bozanic, whose last appearances for the Socceroos was at the 2014 World Cup.

Australia play Germany on Thursday and Macedonia next week.