MELBOURNE Feb 19 Australia striker Tim Cahill has rebuffed approaches to play in the A-League after being dumped by Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua, saying his home league lacked vision and returing at this stage of his career could be a "disaster".

Cahill, who will look to join another Chinese Super League club, also described Australian soccer as being in "a bit of a rut" and said there was nothing to show for the Socceroos' three consecutive appearances at World Cups.

"A guest stint for anyone can only harm you, and coming back (to Australia) without any sort of plan and substance is always a recipe for disaster," the 36-year-old told News Corp Australia.

"I've seen the record with short-term goals of going back to the A-League and the destruction that it's had on top players' careers who have come back to finish there."

The A-League has lured a handful of top foreign internationals throughout its 11 seasons, with former Italy and Juventus stalwart Alessandro del Piero, who joined Sydney FC for two seasons from 2012-14, the highest-profile signing.

The league has a more blue-collar look in the current season after reported moves to lure Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo came to nothing.

"Del Piero was one of the biggest things to ever happen to the game, but also the worst because it wasn't capitalised on," said Cahill, Australia's top goal-scorer.

"Then to have all these players that have been linked with the A-League -- Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard -- I don't think the talks even get to the table because there's no vision behind the talks.

"I just need vision, I've never asked for anything but that. The only thing is, some people's vision is not as big as mine and it's tough, because it depends where they want to be.

"Where does the A-League want to be?"

Football Federation Australia Chief Executive David Gallop said the league had sounded out Cahill as soon as they found out he was on the market but said they were unable to meet his asking price.

"We have to live in the real world of our clubs' finances, and the ability of our clubs to make decisions ariound investments in players," Gallop told local broadcaster Fox Sports.

Cahill was also critical that the Socceroos lacked a major naming sponsor nearly three years after local airline Qantas pulled out of a long association.

"We've played in three World Cups and we don't really have anything to show for it," he said.

"Every time I go back it's mayhem and you don't understand how that makes me feel, but at the moment the game is in a bit of a rut where it's caught in a crossroads."

