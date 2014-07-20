SYDNEY, July 20 Western Sydney Wanderers have strengthened their squad for their Asian Champions League campaign by signing former Dutch international winger Romeo Castelen.

Castelen has joined the A-League outfit from Dutch top flight club RKC Waalwijk on a two-year contract and will be eligible to play in next month's ACL quarter-final against China's defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

"I am excited by the new opportunity," said the 31-year-old, who played 10 times for his country.

"The Wanderers is a great club, they have a great coach and a big fan base. I like to play in front of big crowds and I looked on the internet and saw how passionate the fans are.

"I am very much looking forward to being a part of the growth of the Wanderers."

The Wanderers have attracted a particularly passionate following in their first two seasons after being launched by the A-League as an expansion team in April 2012.

They have lost marquee player Shinji Ono, who helped them to the A-League final in both of their first two seasons, after the Japanese playmaker decided to finish his career at home. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)