Feb 18 Italy great Alessandro Del Piero will line up with Australia's A-League All Stars for the first time in August against his former club Juventus, where he spent 19 years.

The 39-year-old striker captained the Turin-based club for 11 years and played for them until 2012, scoring 290 goals in 705 matches.

Del Piero then arrived at Sydney FC on a two-year deal and was appointed skipper for the ongoing season.

The ageing star has not yet decided on signing a new deal and the Aug. 10 match in Sydney could be his last in Australia.

"We'll see what will happen for next season," Del Piero said. "I really don't know what will happen but everything is good at the moment." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ian Ransom)