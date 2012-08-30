SYDNEY Aug 30 Sydney FC have been in talks to
bring Italy forward Alessandro Del Piero to Australia, the
A-League club confirmed on Thursday.
The 37-year-old 2006 World Cup winner was released by his
former club Juventus in May and had been looking at options to
extend his career outside Italy.
"Overnight we had two video conferences lasting about two
hours discussing the possibility of bringing Alessandro Del
Piero to Sydney FC for the 2012-13 season," Sydney FC chief
executive Tony Pignata said.
"We spoke about football, as well as the Sydney lifestyle
and the ability for him to leave a lasting legacy in the game.
"We presented him with what we think is a good package and
we should get an answer within 48 hours."
Over 19 years at Juventus, Del Piero won six Serie A titles,
two Coppa Italias, one Champions League and an Intercontinental
Cup and would be the biggest ever name to play in the A-League.
British media reported on Thursday that Celtic manager Neil
Lennon was hoping to bring Del Piero to Scotland before Friday's
transfer deadline, while Swiss club FC Sion are also reported to
have tabled a bid for him.
The new A-League season begins in early October.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)
