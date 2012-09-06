By Nick Mulvenney
SYDNEY, Sept 6 The contract which lured
Alessandro Del Piero to Sydney FC is the most lucrative signed
in Australian sport and an investment in the future of soccer in
the country, club chairman Scott Barlow said on Thursday.
The Italian World Cup winner, who was released in May after
19 years at Juventus, said in Turin on Wednesday that he was
joining the A-League club in a two-year contract that Australian
media reported was worth A$2 million ($2.04 million) a year.
"Last night's signing of Alessandro Del Piero is a big
moment for this club and, we believe, a historic moment for
football in Australia," Barlow told reporters on the pitch at
the Sydney Football Stadium.
"I wouldn't like to go into the details of the contract," he
added. "But this does represent the largest professional
sporting contract in Australian history and the numbers that
have been discussed aren't too far off the mark."
Del Piero, 37, is undoubtedly the biggest name to join an
Australian club and his signing was warmly welcomed in the local
media.
"He's ours!", screamed the back page of the tabloid Daily
Telegraph, while inside a column penned by Socceroo and Del
Piero's new team mate Brett Emerton was headlined "Our greatest
day".
"It's hard to express how big this deal is for the city, the
club and the league," the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder
wrote.
"Alessandro is one of the all time greats of world football
and his signing will really put us on the map in an even bigger
way than Dwight Yorke and Robbie Fowler did before him."
Thursday's newspapers also illustrated the challenge that
faces soccer in Australia's crowded sports market with stories
about rugby league and Australian Rules still dominating the
back pages.
Soccer, once riven by ethnic rivalries, has progressed since
the formation of the A-League in 2005 but still trails the rival
codes in popularity.
NEW TV DEAL
Football Federation Australia (FFA), whose task it is to
close that gap and who are in the process of negotiating a new
television deal, also welcomed the arrival of the 91-cap
international.
"Undoubtedly, this signing will have an immediate impact on
attendances, membership, TV ratings and corporate support for
the club and the A-League," said FFA chief executive Ben
Buckley.
"The A-League's image and reputation will grow across Europe
and Asia, in particular.
"While this impact is not as immediate as the other
commercial measures, the benefits will ultimately flow to the
brand value of the A-League, its clubs and our corporate
partners.
Barlow said he hoped Del Piero's arrival would inspire a new
generation of supporters for Sydney FC, who averaged 11,861 fans
per match at the SFS last season.
"Alessandro had many, many outstanding offers from big clubs
around the world but in weighing up those opportunities, he felt
Sydney FC was the right one for him," he said.
"I think that he chose us says a lot about this club and a
lot about football in this country and how it has moved on in
recent years.
"He's 37 but he's a world class football player and still
able to play at the very highest level and that's evidenced by
the fact that there was so much interest in him from clubs in
the English Premier League, Serie A and others.
"Beyond the footballing perspective, clearly he is a major
icon of the game and he can have an impact on us as a club both
on and off the pitch."
Del Piero is expected to arrive in Sydney in eight or nine
days, Barlow said.
The new A-League season begins in early October with twice
champions Sydney FC opening their campaign in New Zealand
against Wellington Phoenix on Oct. 6.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)