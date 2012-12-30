UPDATE 1-Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
* Says has no plans to retire from management (Adds quotes, detail)
MELBOURNE Dec 30 Italy great Alessandro Del Piero needs more protection on the field after enduring another bruising match for Sydney FC in Australia's uncompromising A-League, according to his coach Frank Farina.
The 38-year-old World Cup winner will miss the New Year's Eve clash with Adelaide United on Monday after being targeted by defenders during Sydney's shock 1-0 win over the league-leading Central Coast Mariners on Thursday.
"He got fouled eight or 10 times during the match and with the short turnaround he hasn't been able to train and he's not fit to play," Farina told reporters on Sunday.
"It's a blow for us and a shame for the people of Adelaide but I think there needs to be better protection for him on the field.
"We play a physical game and Alessandro is a big boy who can handle himself but he is getting kicked repeatedly and if that continues he will miss games through injury."
Although signed in the off-season to much fanfare Down Under, Del Piero has endured a dismal season at struggling Sydney despite his best efforts, and has missed matches due to a hamstring strain.
Del Piero has already complained about the treatment from defenders he has received while playing in a losing side, fuelling speculation the club's marquee recruit may elect to forgo the second-year option on his contract.
Sydney lie second-bottom of the 10-team league at the halfway mark of the 2012/13 season, and face a Herculean task to qualify for the playoffs in April.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
* Says has no plans to retire from management (Adds quotes, detail)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Asian Champions League Group Stage matches on Friday Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group A Monday, February 20 (GMT) Al Taawun (Saudi Arabia) v Lokomotiv Tashkent (Uzbekistan) (1540) Al Ahli Dubai (United Arab Emirates) v Esteghlal FC (Iran) (1615) Main Tournament - Group Stage - Group B Monday, February 20 (GMT) Esteghlal Khozestan (Iran) v Al Fateh (Saudi Arabia) (1100) Lekhwiya (Qatar)
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Atromitos v Xanthi (1300) PAS Giannina v Kerkyra (1515) Asteras Tripolis v Panathinaikos (1730) Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Panionios v Iraklis (1300) Panetolikos v Platanias (1515) PAOK Salonika v Veria (1515) AEK v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, February 20 (GMT) Larissa