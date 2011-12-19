MELBOURNE Dec 19 Australia will warm up for the fourth round of World Cup qualifiers with a friendly against Denmark on June 2, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.

The match would be played at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, in the leadup to the Danes' opener in the Euro 2012 tournament against Netherlands.

"The Danes will be a week away from their opening match for Euro 2012 when we meet in June so we expect to face a full-strength and motivated opponent," Socceroos coach Holger Osieck said in an FFA release.

Australia, 22nd in the FIFA world rankings, have played 11th-ranked Denmark twice before, with each team winning once.

Australia have reached the fourth round of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil with a match to spare. They play their final Group D third round match against Saudi Arabia in Melbourne on Feb. 29.

