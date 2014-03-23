March 23 Melbourne Heart midfielder Orlando Engelaar emulated Wayne Rooney's wonder goal for Manchester United with the Australian A-League player scoring a stunning effort from inside his own half on Sunday.

Engelaar, whose previous clubs include FC Twente, Schalke 04 and PSV, spotted Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper Liam Reddy on the edge of the box and the former Dutch international fired the ball into the net from 55 metres. (here)

"It was a great goal," said Heart coach John van't Schip. "It's a special moment. You can see the ball going and you think 'what's happening?' and everybody is reacting in a way that was great."

Engelaar's strike followed Rooney's contender for Goal of the Season against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday. (here)

With David Beckham, who famously scored for United from the halfway line against Wimbledon in 1996, watching on, Rooney smashed a half-volley from just inside West Ham's half past stranded goalkeeper Adrian.

"I've tried that many times but thankfully it's gone in," Rooney told Sky Sports.

"You try them in training, you try it in games, but it's not often they come off. When they do it's great for me and the team to put us in such a position." (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)