MELBOURNE Feb 15 Australia will give nearly 200 soccer fans barred from the country's stadia for anti-social behaviour the right to appeal their bans after a huge backlash saw supporters' groups boycott domestic league matches last year.

The move was announced by Football Federation Australia on Monday as part of a new policy which replaces the mandatory bans that drew criticism from media pundits and irked spectators who felt they had been denied due process.

"We were determined not to make a knee-jerk response to this complex issue," chairman Steven Lowy said in a statement.

"The result will provide a more comprehensive process to those facing bans because of anti-social behaviour and delivers on the commitment made by FFA in its meeting with fan groups in December last year.

"At the same time it underscores the paramount duty of FFA to provide a safe environment for all true football fans and maintains our policy of zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour."

Fans accused of anti-social behaviour will now be issued with a "notice of intention to ban" and allowed to make a submission to the FFA in their defence.

They will also be given access to evidence against them, where practicable, and can appeal to a newly established committee to have bans overturned.

Thousands of supporters protested at A-League matches last November after a local newspaper published a list of 198 fans banned from stadia around the country.

The A-League chiefs initially defended their right to issue mandatory bans but announced a review of their policy in December after supporters groups launched boycotts.

Unruly behaviour in the stands has continued to overshadow matches this year, with the FFA handing Western Sydney Wanderers a fine and threatening a points deduction last week after flares were lit by fans at a Melbourne stadium.

Three-times A-League champions Melbourne Victory also face sanctions after a flare was lit and bottles were thrown onto the pitch during a match against Melbourne City over the weekend. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)