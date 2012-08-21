Aug 21 Football Federation Australia (FFA) named David Gallop as its CEO on Tuesday, replacing Ben Buckley, whose position had been weakened by the country's shambolic campaign to host the 2022 World Cup.

Buckley's six-year tenure had become blighted by Australia's failed bid, when A$50 million ($52.25 million) in taxpayers' money resulted in one vote from the FIFA Executive Committee when they selected Qatar to host the tournament in December 2010.

Public fallouts with A-League club owners and the collapse of the North Queensland Fury and a proposed Western Sydney team did little to improve Buckley's reputation.

"Mr Gallop comes to the job well-equipped to meet the challenges ahead," FFA chairman Frank Lowy told local media.

"He is an experienced sports administrator of high standing and is widely respected across all sports."

Gallop will become the third man since the FFA revamped itself in 2003 not from a soccer background.

However, the FFA moved quickly to recruit Gallop after he left his post as CEO of the newly formed Australian Rugby League Commission in June.

A statement released by the FFA said Buckley had courted Gallop, who had run rugby league for the past decade.

"These discussions created the opportunity for us to consider Mr Gallop as a successor to Ben," Lowy said. "Ben has worked tirelessly for football both at home and abroad.

"(He) has steered the game through a difficult period of consolidation. He has the respect and thanks of the board for his contribution."

($1 = A$0.9569) (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by John O'Brien)