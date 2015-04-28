MELBOURNE, April 28 Socceroos defender Ivan Franjic has quit Russian top-flight club Torpedo Moscow two seasons early after alleging unpaid wages, the Australian players' union said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who was part of Australia's Asian Cup triumph and World Cup campaign in Brazil, signed a three-year deal with the Russian team at the end of 2014 but has struggled with injury and only made a handful of appearances.

"The PFA can confirm that Ivan sought the advice of the PFA's lawyers," Professional Footballers Australia said in a statement.

"This followed the repeated failure of his club Torpedo Moscow to honour its contractual obligations to him.

"The PFA requested that the club remedy the situation, however this was not done and as a result Ivan terminated his contract for just cause, in accordance with FIFA regulations.

"Ivan is now a free agent and entitled to sign with the club of his choosing."

Franjic, named in Australia's 10-year-old A-League's 'team of the decade' this week, had already left Russia, the PFA said. (Editing by John O'Brien)