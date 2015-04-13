MELBOURNE, April 13 A-League club Perth Glory will fight for their reinstatement into the competition's playoffs through Football Federation Australia's appeals process, rather than pursuing a court action in the first instance, the team said on Monday.

Glory were excluded from the playoffs last week after an FFA probe found they had violated salary cap provisions.

The club responded by announcing they would seek to have the expulsion lifted by a supreme court injunction.

On Monday, the club announced it had suspended its court action.

"The club will exercise its right to appeal via the Federation's Disciplinary Committee," it said in a statement on its website (www.perthglory.com.au).

"The Supreme Court action which commenced last week has been suspended, in the spirit of the game, to allow the FFA appeal process to be exhausted."

Glory are third on the 10-team A-League table with two rounds to play in the regular season but level with leaders Melbourne Victory and second-placed Sydney FC on points.

Perth on Friday lost 3-0 to Sydney at their home stadium where unruly Glory fans set off flares injuring a 13-year-old boy and jeered their club's officials. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)