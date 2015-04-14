MELBOURNE, April 14 Perth Glory's appeal to overturn their expulsion from the A-League playoffs will be heard on Wednesday, Football Federation Australia have said.

Glory were excluded from the playoffs last week after the governing body found the club had breached its salary cap.

The club responded by applying for a Supreme Court injunction in Western Australia state but shelved the court action on Monday pending a hearing with the FFA's appeals board.

"The Disciplinary Committee will hear Perth Glory's application that the board of FFA had no power to impose sanctions on the club for breaches of the salary cap," FFA said in a statement.

The application would be heard from 5:30 p.m. local time (0730 GMT), the statement said.

Glory are third on the 10-team A-League table, level on points with leaders Melbourne Victory and second-placed Sydney FC with two rounds of the regular season to be played.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)