MELBOURNE, April 15 The chief executive of the Australian soccer club Perth Glory quit his job on Thursday and apologised for his role in the salary cap scandal that has engulfed the team.

Perth Glory CEO Jason Brewer announced he was standing down after the club was fined by Football Federation Australia (FFA) and banned from competing in this season's A-League playoffs for allegedly breaching the salary cap.

"I'd like to personally apologise for the series of events that have unfolded at this club over recent months," Brewer told a news conference.

"We now face some of the darkest days in the club's recent years as a result of the sanctions which have been put down by the FFA and also which have resulted in us being eliminated from the finals series.

"As a CEO, the responsibility of where the club lies today is with me."

But Brewer, who took over the running of the team less than two years ago, maintained that the club had done nothing wrong and was innocent.

"There have been no secret payments, no third party payments, nor do we maintain a book of shadow accounts," Brewer said.

Perth Glory are currently level on points with second-placed Sydney FC with two rounds of the regular season to be played in the 10-team A-League table.

The Western Australian-based team has appealed to an independent disciplinary committee hearing over whether the FFA had the right to impose the sanctions.

Since fining and banning the club from the playoffs, the FFA said it has uncovered further possible breaches, and announced the club will be issued with an additional show-cause notice. (Writing by Julian Linde in Singapore; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)