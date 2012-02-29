SYDNEY Feb 29 Gold Coast United owner Clive
Palmer had his A-League licence terminated by Football
Federation Australia (FFA) on Wednesday.
The club, bottom of the 10-team league with four rounds of
the regular season remaining, have been involved in a war of
wills with the FFA after putting the slogan "freedom of speech"
on the team shirts.
FFA chief Frank Lowy told a news conference that Palmer's
licence had been revoked with immediate effect but chief
executive Ben Bickley said the team's players would be contacted
and asked to fulfill their last four fixtures.
"We intend to fight this ludicrous decision by incompetent
FFA in the courts," mining billionaire Palmer posted on his
Twitter page (twitter.com/#!/CliveFPalmer).
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing Peter Rutherford)
