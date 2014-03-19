MELBOURNE, March 19 Melbourne Heart interim coach John van't Schip has been rewarded with a three-year contract extension after turning around the Manchester City-backed club in Australia's domestic A-League.

The 50-year-old former Netherlands winger, Heart's inaugural coach from 2009-12, was invited back for a second stint to replace John Aloisi, who was sacked in December after a terrible start to the 2013-14 season.

Under Van't Schip, Heart have won six and drawn three of their last 11 matches to keep their slim hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

"We are very happy that John van't Schip will remain head coach of Melbourne Heart FC," Manchester City and Heart chief executive officer Ferran Soriano said in a media release on Wednesday.

"Playing good football is at the centre of our plans for the future of the club and John has already demonstrated his ability to help us achieve that ambition." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)