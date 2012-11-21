Nov 21 Aston Villa winger Brett Holman was named Australian footballer of the year on Wednesday following his successful move to the English Premier League.

The 28-year-old follows goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer (2009, 2010) and Matt McKay (2011) in winning the award, which was launched by Football Federation Australia four years ago.

Holman, one of Australia's most consistent performers, spent 10 years in the Netherlands, most recently with AZ Alkmaar, before joining Villa in the close season.

"It's a great honour," Holman told local media. "It has been a long, hard road and a battle but I've achieved some great things in 2012 in club football and with the Socceroos."

He has missed five of Australia's internationals in 2012 through injury but has made 12 appearances for Villa. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Ken Ferris)