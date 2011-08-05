SYDNEY Aug 5 Australia have chosen Brisbane's Lang Park to host Thailand for their opening match in Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup, the Football Federation of Australia (FFA) said on Friday.

The Socceroos, aiming to reach a third successive finals in Brazil in 2014, will be hoping to tap into a well of local success at the 52,500-seat stadium when they take on the Thais on Sept. 2.

The Brisbane Roar, captained by Socceroos midfielder Matt McKay, clinched the A-League title in front of 50,000 at Lang Park in March and the Queensland rugby union and league teams have both packed the stadium to win silverware this year.

"FFA is delighted that we'll start the journey in Brisbane, which is obviously a hot spot for football in the afterglow of the Roar's triumph and Matt McKay's growing stature with the national team," said FFA chief Ben Buckley.

The top two from each of Asia's five third-round groups progress to a second group stage, which offers four places at the finals in Brazil as well as a possible fifth via playoffs. Saudi Arabia and Oman are the other teams in Australia's group.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more soccer stories