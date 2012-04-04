April 4 Western Sydney will have a new team in
the A-League from the next season, Football Federation Australia
(FFA) said on Wednesday.
The club will be funded from the A$8 million ($8.21 million)
package announced by Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard for
soccer development in Western Sydney.
"I'm delighted that the funding from the Gillard Government
will help create a fertile environment for the new Hyundai
A-League club in Western Sydney," FFA Chief Executive Ben
Buckley said in a statement.
"Yes, it has taken time, but now the time is right. And I
believe the model is right.
"From day one of its existence the new club will have a core
focus on community engagement.
"The community will have a say in the culture, colours, name
and logo of the new entity and we will explore a model that
would allow for community ownership."
The decision to add a new club to the 10-team A-League comes
after the FFA terminated the license of the Gold Coast United
club in February in a row over a slogan on the team's shirt.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Ossian Shine)