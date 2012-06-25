SYDNEY, June 25 The A-League's newest team, and
second Sydney-based franchise, will be known as the Western
Sydney Wanderers and wear a red and black striped strip,
Football Federation Australia said on Monday.
The club, which will join the 10-team A-League in the coming
2012/2013 season, also announced three local signings including
midfielder Aaron Mooy from Scottish Premier League side St
Mirren, the FFA said in a statement.
Western Sydney will play some of their home games in the
harbour city's Parramatta Stadium, home of the National Rugby
League's Parramatta Eels, with negotiations ongoing with other
stadiums, the club's chief executive Lyall Gorman told
reporters.
Backed by an A$8 million ($8.04 million) federal government
grant, Western Sydney have been rushed into the struggling
domestic league in the wake of the FFA's termination of Gold
Coast United's license in February.
The second Sydney-based side after twice league champions
Sydney FC, the team will be coached by former Australia defender
Tony Popovic, who quit his role as assistant coach of English
Championship side Crystal Palace.
($1 = 0.9952 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)