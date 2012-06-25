SYDNEY, June 25 The A-League's newest team, and second Sydney-based franchise, will be known as the Western Sydney Wanderers and wear a red and black striped strip, Football Federation Australia said on Monday.

The club, which will join the 10-team A-League in the coming 2012/2013 season, also announced three local signings including midfielder Aaron Mooy from Scottish Premier League side St Mirren, the FFA said in a statement.

Western Sydney will play some of their home games in the harbour city's Parramatta Stadium, home of the National Rugby League's Parramatta Eels, with negotiations ongoing with other stadiums, the club's chief executive Lyall Gorman told reporters.

Backed by an A$8 million ($8.04 million) federal government grant, Western Sydney have been rushed into the struggling domestic league in the wake of the FFA's termination of Gold Coast United's license in February.

The second Sydney-based side after twice league champions Sydney FC, the team will be coached by former Australia defender Tony Popovic, who quit his role as assistant coach of English Championship side Crystal Palace.

