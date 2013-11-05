Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
MELBOURNE Nov 6 Veteran Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has retired from international soccer, state media reported on Wednesday.
Schwarzer, back-up keeper for Premier League side Chelsea, retires as the most capped player for Australia with 109 international appearances.
The 41-year-old's retirement came hours before new coach Ange Postecoglou names his first Socceroos squad for a friendly against Costa Rica in two weeks.
Schwarzer had said he wanted to play one more World Cup for Australia, who have qualified for Brazil next year, but was left out of recent friendlies against France and Canada. (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.