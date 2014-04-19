April 19 Bernie Ibini's strike kept the Central Coast Mariners' A-League title defence alive with a tense 1-0 home win over Adelaide United in the elimination play-off on Saturday.

Ibini's rasping drive into the bottom corner of the net in the 67th minute brought the crowd to their feet and the champions held on to the slender lead to advance to the semi-finals.

The Mariners will take on the Western Sydney Wanderers in the last four next Saturday, while Melbourne Victory will face twice champions Brisbane Roar a day later for a place in the final on May 4.

Table-toppers Brisbane and second-placed Wanderers had already booked their playoffs ticket weeks ago as the top two sides during the regular A-League season.

Brazilian playmaker Guilherme Finkler ensured the Victory joined them after he scored an 92 minute winner on Friday to knock out Sydney FC.

Victory's 2-1 home win could also spell the end of former Italy and Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero's playing career in Australia.

Del Piero's two-year contract with Sydney has now ended and it was unclear if the 39-year-old will extend his stay in the harbour city for a third season.

"That's something (we'll wait on) out of respect for what Alessandro wants to do," Sydney FC manager Frank Farina told reporters after the loss.

"He's been fantastic for Australian football both on the field and off the field. He'll most probably need a bit of time after this game to settle his head.'

Archie Thompson opened the scoring for the Victory in the 19th minute, curling home at the back post after Del Piero had been dispossessed in the middle of the pitch.

Sebastian Ryall put Sydney level, though, 12 minutes before halftime after converting a cross from Ali Abbas at close range for his third goal in four games this season against his old club.

The game looked headed for extra-time until Adama Traore's cross from the left found Finkler, who calmly slotted home the winner.

A-League semi-final fixtures:

Saturday, April 26 - Western Sydney Wanderers v Central Coast Mariners in Sydney.

Sunday, April 27 - Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory in Brisbane. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Patrick Johnston)