Nov 16 Though reigning supreme as Asian club champions, the Western Sydney Wanderers have crashed back to earth in their domestic A-League and remain without a point from their opening four games.

The Wanderers won the Asian Champions League in a fairytale maiden campaign by holding off Saudi heavyweights Al Hilal at home and away, but the continental magic was in short supply as last year's A-League finalists went down 2-1 at Perth Glory on Saturday.

Coach Tony Popovic lost captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley to international duties and elected to rest a host of first-team players, including forward Tomi Juric, after a month of taxing travel and a packed schedule.

"We've got three games in seven days so we've had to juggle it around a bit and a lot of young boys got a chance tonight and they did very well, but moments made the difference," Popovic told reporters.

"The chances we had could have changed the game, even at 0-0, when we had a couple of fantastic opportunities and we didn't take them.

"The boys didn't give up so I can't be disappointed about the effort, but in the end we fell short."

Glory have been the league's surprise package, their fifth win from six games putting them atop the table, a point clear of Adelaide United, who edged Wellington Phoenix 2-1 at home.

The win was Glory's first ever over the Wanderers, playing in just their third season, and followed their first win over Central Coast Mariners away in Gosford in the previous round.

The Glory will also celebrate another first when they contest Tuesday's final of the inaugural FFA Cup, Australia's answer to the FA Cup in Britain, at Adelaide United.

"The guys in that dressing room deserve all the plaudits they're getting at the moment, and rightly so," Glory coach Kenny Lowe said. "They've worked really hard through pre-season and they've got a certain mindset that they want to carry through."

Fifth on the 10-team table, Wellington Phoenix, the only New Zealand side in the competition, claimed his side's small stature compared to bigger Australian rivals was counting against them in the refereeing.

"I have discovered that since I've been at the Phoenix it's pretty tough," said Merrick, a former coach of the more high-profile A-League outfit Melbourne Victory.

"When I was at the Victory, I found I had a better run.

"I remember two fairly blatant penalty decisions near the end of last season.

"The referee director phoned me after both those games and said they were mistakes.

"I'm discovering it happens more at this club than my previous club." (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)