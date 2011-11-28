Nov 28 Football Federation Australia posted a A$891,000 ($885,336) loss for the 2010-2011 financial year on Monday and can no longer afford to financially support any more struggling A-League clubs, re-elected FFA chairman Frank Lowy said.

The FFA had projected a A$3.7 million surplus in February but finished in the red, having spent A$4.6 million to support struggling clubs including Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle and North Queensland.

"If you look at the figures we just can't cope with that and clubs either need to be supported by their owners or their community," Lowy said after winning another four-year term as the FFA boss.

"They have to manage the business within their means."

Central Coast Mariners are the latest to grapple with a cash crunch but Lowy, the shopping centre tycoon behind Australia's unsuccessful A$45 million bid to host the 2022 World Cup, expected them to tide over the crisis.

"It's very important that the Mariners stay and I believe they will stay. I think they will be able to manage.

"There are people that are interested in putting in equity and we expect that will happen."

Lowy said the FFA had ditched their expansion plans as to concentrate on trying to strengthen the 10-team format and were hopeful of some cash inflow with a new television deal expected in six months.

(1 A$= $0.9936)

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories