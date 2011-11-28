Nov 28 Football Federation Australia
posted a A$891,000 ($885,336) loss for the 2010-2011 financial
year on Monday and can no longer afford to financially support
any more struggling A-League clubs, re-elected FFA chairman
Frank Lowy said.
The FFA had projected a A$3.7 million surplus in February
but finished in the red, having spent A$4.6 million to support
struggling clubs including Adelaide, Brisbane, Newcastle and
North Queensland.
"If you look at the figures we just can't cope with that and
clubs either need to be supported by their owners or their
community," Lowy said after winning another four-year term as
the FFA boss.
"They have to manage the business within their means."
Central Coast Mariners are the latest to grapple with a cash
crunch but Lowy, the shopping centre tycoon behind Australia's
unsuccessful A$45 million bid to host the 2022 World Cup,
expected them to tide over the crisis.
"It's very important that the Mariners stay and I believe
they will stay. I think they will be able to manage.
"There are people that are interested in putting in equity
and we expect that will happen."
Lowy said the FFA had ditched their expansion plans as to
concentrate on trying to strengthen the 10-team format and were
hopeful of some cash inflow with a new television deal expected
in six months.
(1 A$= $0.9936)
