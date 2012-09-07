SYDNEY, Sept 7 Australia got a welcome boost
before they restart their World Cup qualifying campaign when a
Tim Cahill header put them on course for a 3-0 victory over
Lebanon in an international friendly late on Thursday.
The Beirut victory was the first in five matches for the
Socceroos, who need a win against Jordan in Amman next Tuesday
to keep Asian champions Japan in sight at the top of Group B in
the fourth round of Asian qualifying.
The Japanese are threatening to run away with the group
after taking seven points from their first three matches, five
clear of Australia and Iraq who both drew their opening two
encounters.
Australia ignored the disruption of the floodlight failure
which stopped the game four five minutes in the first half to
claim their first win since they beat Saudi Arabia in February.
Cahill, who missed the 3-1 friendly defeat to Scotland last
month, got them off the mark by leaping above his marker to head
home his 25th international goal in the 19th minute.
"It was important that we started strongly and we did that,"
goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, who became the first Australian to
win 100 international caps in the match, told Fox TV.
"Having Timmy back was important too and gave us more of a
spring in our step."
Midfielder Matt McKay doubled the lead with his first
international goal four minutes later when his shot hit the
Lebanon goalkeeper and looped into the net.
Substitute Archie Thompson rounded out the victory with his
left foot after a defensive mistake two minutes from time to
give Holger Osieck's men the best possible preparation for their
match against Jordan.
"Particularly in the first 45 minutes there were some really
good elements that were very encouraging, individually and as a
team," German Osieck said.
"We had some good aspects and that gives me some confidence
for our game on Tuesday."
Schwarzer, who had little to do in his hundredth match for
his country, said securing a third successive appearance at the
World Cup finals for him and his country by finishing in the top
two of their group was more important than such milestones.
"For me, what would be best is qualifying for a World Cup,"
the 39-year-old said. "A hundred caps is nice but I want to
qualify for the World Cup."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)