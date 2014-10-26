MELBOURNE Oct 26 Melbourne Victory are "hungry as hell" for more success after belting cross-town rivals Melbourne City 5-2 to underline their A-League title credentials, coach Kevin Muscat said.

Victory were dumped from the semi-finals in last year's playoffs by eventual champions Brisbane Roar but having poached Roar's prolific Albanian striker Besart Berisha in the off-season, they are expected to challenge for a record third A-League title.

With Berisha firing a hat-trick in front of a rowdy sell-out crowd at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium on Saturday, Muscat was busy batting away the team's favourite status.

"I don't think there's any reason after three games that anyone can't win," Muscat told reporters. "Are you writing Brisbane off? Are you writing teams off?

"We're certainly not worried about anyone else.

"We'll find ways we can get better. I'll sit there until I find some ways.

"I've got to ask more out of that group because they're hungry as all hell and want the opportunity to get better."

Berisha scored the winning goal to break Victory hearts in the semi-final last year, but has paid back his new employers with a strong start to the season.

The dangerous 29-year-old became the first player to register 50 goals in the A-League last night with his first goal at Docklands, all three coming in a frenzied second half.

At the other end, former Spain forward David Villa, on a guest stint from New York City FC, was stifled, leaving Melbourne City coach John van't Schip with plenty to ponder.

Villa is set to return to New York to help with marketing efforts and to help his family settle in, leaving Manchester City-owned Melbourne with a hole to fill up forward.

News Limited media reported that Japan-based Australia striker Josh Kennedy will cross to City at the conclusion of the J-League in December, but Van't Schip was tightlipped on the subject.

"That's something that the club should bring out if that's the case," Van't Schip told reporters.

"I don't know anything and I'm not going to say anything. I already said yesterday there are a few players we are looking at and Josh is one of them." (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)