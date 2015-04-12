MELBOURNE, April 12 Sydney FC stretched their unbeaten streak on the road to 12 with a 3-0 thrashing of crisis-hit Perth Glory to put the heat on Melbourne Victory at the top of the A-League table.

Sydney coach Graham Arnold was thrilled with his players' focus in Perth, where unruly Glory fans let off flares and jeered their own club officials after the team were expelled from the playoffs for salary cap breaches.

"My players were talking about it at our pre-match meal and I had to refocus them and pretty much tell them it's got nothing to with us," Arnold said.

"We're doing everything ourselves with good combination play and good penetration and some great finishing."

Sydney will regain New Zealand striker Shane Smeltz from suspension for Friday's clash with the struggling Newcastle Jets in the penultimate round of the season and could also welcome Mickael Tavares back from a groin injury.

Sydney lie second on the A-League table but equal on points with Victory, who remained on top despite a shock 1-0 loss at home to the cellar-dwelling Jets.

Edson Montano scored the second-half winner for the Jets, who moved off the bottom over Asian champions, Western Sydney Wanderers.

"A disappointing night for a number of reasons but we're in a good position. We're still in a very, very good position. But we are going to have to be better," Victory coach Kevin Muscat said.

With Glory to finish out of the playoffs come what may, the door has been opened for seventh-placed Brisbane Roar who edged Adelaide City 3-2 away.

Roar defender Jack Hingert secured the win with a second half strike, adding salt to the Reds' wounds after a farcical own goal from Reds keeper Eugene Galekovic.

Nathan Burns wasted a first-half penalty as Wellington Phoenix played out a goalless draw with Wellington Phoenix in the late match on Sunday to waste the opportunity to top the table.

With both teams out of the playoffs race, the Central Coast Mariners beat the Wanderers 1-0 at home on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)