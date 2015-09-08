MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Australia hope to book their tickets to the next round of World Cup qualifying as soon as possible so they can blood new players for tougher tasks ahead, coach Ange Postecoglou has said.

Undefeated Australia take on Central Asian minnows Tajikistan in Dushanbe later on Tuesday, and victory will go a long way to securing a place in the next phase of Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"We knew that this early part would be really important for us to focus on results as well as performances," Postecoglou said in Dushanbe.

"The last two fixtures are at home in March, we want to have as many points on the board before that so hopefully those two games can be used as further expansion in our playing base and progress in our game.

"I certainly didn't want to be chasing points from early on.

"If you do drop points as other strong nations have in other groups, potentially you could find yourself on a banana skin.

"I think these next two games go a long way to setting ourselves up for qualification."

Australia thrashed Bangladesh 5-0 last week to top Group B after opening their account with a 2-1 away win over Kyrgyzstan in June.

The Socceroos face their toughest match of the group next month against Jordan, who are second on goal difference ahead of Kyrgyzstan.

The Asian champions have racked up plenty of frequent flyer miles and encountered a number of challenges on the way, including landing in Dushanbe only days after the city was rocked by a bloody gun battle that killed a number of police and militants.

The game, to be played on an artificial pitch at Dushanbe's Central Stadium, is likely to be staged under high security but Postecoglou shrugged off any fears for the players' safety.

"When you encounter something new there's always a little bit of uncertainty there," Postecoglou said.

"The pitch looked fine enough, it'll have some challenges for us but we've faced challenges with bad pitches and conditions before and it's just part of this whole process of making us really strong mentally to overcome whatever's put before us."

Postecoglou expects to have all his squad available against Tajikistan after they emerged unscathed from the Bangladesh match in Perth last week.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)