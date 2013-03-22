MELBOURNE, March 22 Former Japan midfielder Shinji Ono has committed to another season with Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia's top-flight A-League in a coup for the new club.

Ono has helped drive Wanderers five points clear at the top of the 10-team league with two matches left before the playoffs in the club's debut season.

"I love this club and I want to play more football with them so we can achieve more beyond this season," the 33-year-old, capped 56 times for Japan, said in a news release on Friday.

"I have told anybody who asks me about the club that it is like a big family.

"Of course I mean the players and the coaching staff but I also mean everyone who works in the club - they are like family to me."

A home win over local rivals Sydney FC on Saturday would deliver an 11th straight victory and ensure Wanderers win the Premier's Plate, the trophy awarded to the club which finishes top of the league ahead of the playoffs.

"We have had a great season and there is much more to do and I want to be part of it," said Ono, who played for the Blue Samurai at three World Cups.

"We are all looking very forward to our clash with Sydney FC and any other challenges that come along this season.

"We are all looking very forward to our clash with Sydney FC and any other challenges that come along this season.

"Once this season is over I will then look to next season and prepare with my club the best I can."