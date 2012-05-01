May 1 Newcastle Jets have done an about face and decided to remain in Australia's professional soccer league, three weeks after team owners said they were relinquishing their franchise following a loss of confidence in Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Hunter Sports Group (HSG), owned by Nathan Tinkler, said last month it had suffered an 'irrevocable breakdown in confidence' in the FFA, who had come in for a raft of criticism for their running of the league.

However, after mining magnate Tinkler met with FFA Chairman Frank Lowy, the Jets agreed to continue in the 10-team league.

"Today, my confidence is renewed over Nathan's personal drive to make the Jets and the Hyundai A-League successful," Lowy said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We agreed on a way forward that addresses the issues HSG have raised and we are now going to get on with developing the game together in a key region for football.

"With more than 10,000 Jets members and an average crowd this season over 12,000, HSG has demonstrated its ability to engage with the community and to run a successful team and club."

Tinkler said he welcomed Lowy's efforts to fix the problems between the two, which Australian media said centred around an acquisition fee that the owner was charged when he took on Newcastle's licence.

"Frank Lowy flew to Brisbane to meet with me face-to-face and I took that as a sign of goodwill. It was a gesture I certainly appreciated," Tinkler said in a statement.

"I welcomed the opportunity to meet and discuss these issues in person. We now have a way forward and I remain committed to ensuring the Newcastle Jets is one of the most successful clubs in the Hyundai A-League."

HSG, who acquired the club 18 months ago, said they had invested A$12 million ($12.49 million) in the side, who won the title in 2008 but finished seventh in the standings last year.

The agreement is welcome news for the FFA, who have endured a difficult year. In February, they terminated the licence of Gold Coast United after a row over a slogan on the team shirts with mining billionaire Clive Palmer accusing the FFA of acting like dictators.

The demise of Gold Coast was offset by the FFA's announcement last month that a new team would take part next season called Western Sydney.

Despite the problems, the FFA said the recently concluded season had attracted record attendances since the league was formed in 2005. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford) ($1 = 0.9606 Australian dollars)