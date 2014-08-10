SYDNEY Aug 10 Juventus needed late goals from Paul Pogba and Simone Pepe to snatch a 3-2 win over an A-League All Star XI in a friendly played in front of 55,364 fans at Sydney's Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

With the Italians trailing 2-1 with two minutes to go, French midfielder Pogba chested the ball down and steered it into the top corner of the net with an exquisite half volley to equalise.

Pepe scored the winner three minutes later with a low drive from a similar position on the edge of the box to give new coach Massimiliano Allegri two wins from his first two matches after they beat an Indonesia XI 8-1 on Wednesday.

Argentine Marcelo Carrusca had given the hosts, who were captained by Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero, a deserved lead in the ninth minute when he found space for his shot on the edge of the box and stroked the ball past Gianluigi Buffon.

Carlos Tevez hit the post just before the break after a slick one-two with Fernando Llorente but it was not until the 59th minute that the latter headed Juve's equaliser from a Patrice Evra cross.

Substitute Tomi Juric lashed home the All Stars' second goal in the 77th minute after a defensive error by Kwadwo Asamoah but Pogba and Pepe saved the blushes of the Italian champions. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Justin Palmer)