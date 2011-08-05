MELBOURNE Aug 5 Melbourne Victory are in the
final stages of negotiations to sign former Liverpool forward
Harry Kewell, the A League club said on Friday.
The 32-year-old Australian was released by Turkish club
Galatasaray at the end of last season and has been involved in
negotiations with at least two A-League clubs, while also being
touted to teams across Europe.
Victory had been reported in local media as having given the
Sydney-born striker an ultimatum and, when that passed, posted a
statement on the club's website (www.melbournevictory.com.au).
"In relation to media reports surrounding the deadline,
Melbourne Victory Football Club can confirm that it is in the
final stages of discussions with Harry Kewell and his
management," read a statement
"We expect to be in a position to announce an outcome
shortly."
Securing the services of a player regarded as one of
Australia's finest exports would be a major coup for Victory,
the twice A-League champions who boast the largest crowds in the
league.
Kewell has spent his entire senior career in Europe after
going to England as a 15 year old for a trial with Leeds United.
Having been pilloried in the Australian media for his
financial demands, including a cut of the gate for away matches,
Kewell was given an extra incentive to find a club when he was
left out of the Australia team to play Wales in a friendly next
week.
Coach Holger Osieck said the 54-cap international was "not
in very good shape" but hoped he would be fit again for
Australia's opening World Cup qualifier campaign against
Thailand in Brisbane on Sept. 2.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John
O'Brien)
Please click on for more soccer stories