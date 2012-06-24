Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
MELBOURNE, June 24 Australia forward Harry Kewell has quit Melbourne Victory after just a year at the A-League club after deciding to return to England for family reasons.
The 33-year-old former Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray playmaker scored eight goals in his first season in his home domestic league and had been expected to sign another deal.
"It was one of the toughest decisions we've had to make," Kewell said from England in a Football Federation Australia (FFA) news release.
"I enjoyed playing for Victory and living in Melbourne, but family comes first and together we made a decision that it was best for us to remain close to our family at this time."
Kewell, who left Australia for England when he was 15 and is married to an English actress, was Australia's first genuine world class soccer talent and his signing was a huge boost for the A-League. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ian Ransom)
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.