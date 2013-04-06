April 6 Former Liverpool and Leeds United forward Harry Kewell has inked a short-term deal with Qatar's Al Gharafa, ending his year-long spell without a club.

The Australia forward, who moved to England when he was 15 and is married to a British actress, quit Melbourne Victory in 2012 after just a year at the A-League club, opting to return to Britain for family reasons.

Kewell, Australia's most well-known footballer, had been signed until the end of the Qatar Stars League season, which ends in May, Al Gharafa said on their website (www.algharafa.com).

Al Gharafa are currently sixth in the Qatari league and are second in their group after three matches in the AFC Champions League, Asia's premier club tournament.

The deal could brighten Kewell's chances of making the Australia squad for three vital 2014 World Cup qualifiers in June. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)