May 16 Former Liverpool and Leeds forward Harry Kewell has been released by Qatar's Al Gharafa after spending a little more than a month with the club, the Football Federation Australia (FFA) website reported on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who still harbours ambitions of a return to the international arena with the Socceroos, scored one goal in four games for the club but was released when the Qatari season came to an end.

Following a successful three-season spell with Turkish side Galatasaray, Kewell's last long-term deal was with Melbourne Victory but he left the A-League club after just one year in 2012 to return to Britain for family reasons.

The country's best known footballer, Kewell played for the Socceroos at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups but will need to find regular football if he is to make it to next year's finals in Brazil, providing Australia qualify. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)