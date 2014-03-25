MELBOURNE, March 26 Australia's Harry Kewell, one of the country's most successful soccer exports, is set to retire after an injury-plagued season with A-League club Melbourne Heart, local media said on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Heart skipper will appear at a media conference later on Wednesday, the club said, declining to elaborate.

Kewell signed a one-year deal with Heart for the league's 2013-14 season with a view to playing in a third World Cup after representing Australia at the 2006 and 2010 finals.

But the former Leeds, Liverpool and Galatasaray midfielder has struggled for playing time this season, and is currently sidelined with injured ribs.

