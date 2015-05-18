SYDNEY May 18 Australian football supremo Frank Lowy was a bit sore but suffered no major injuries after his dramatic fall from the podium at the end of Sunday's A-League final, officials confirmed on Monday.

In what was possibly the most dramatic moment of the afternoon at Melbourne's Rectangular Stadium, the 84-year-old tumbled several feet off the stage just before he was about to present the A-League trophy to Melbourne Victory's captain.

The raucous crowd of 30,000 fell into a stunned silence as the Czechoslovakia-born billionaire lay motionless on the pitch before being helped to his feet and resuming the presentation.

Football Federation Australian (FFA) chief executive David Gallop, who was on the podium with Lowy, said the octogenarian was nursing a sore shoulder but had only added to his "legend" among soccer fans Down Under.

"He rested comfortably overnight, continued to monitor a bit of soreness but he's in good spirits and he'll battle on no doubt about that," Gallop told reporters in Sydney.

"It's quite incredible for anyone of that age to take a fall like that and dust themselves off. It's just very fortunate that nothing worse happened."

FFA chairman Lowy, who owns the Westfield shopping centre empire, was a major driving force behind the formation 10 years ago of the A-League, which has helped foster huge growth in the popularity of the round ball game.

Melbourne Victory beat Sydney FC 3-0 in a one-sided final to claim their third A-League title. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)