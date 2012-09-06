SYDNEY, Sept 6 Factbox of major signings in Australia's A-League after former Italy international Alessandro Del Piero signed for Sydney FC:

DWIGHT YORKE (Sydney FC, 2005-6)

The former Manchester United striker was the first major marquee signing for the A-League when Sydney FC brought him to Australia for the competition's first season.

Paid $1 million for his contribution, Yorke made an immediate mark by scoring the first goal for the club in the A-League and helped them to become the inaugural champions.

After playing 19 matches and scoring seven goals in his one season, the Trinidad and Tobago international left Australia to return to English Premier League with Sunderland for a fee of A$500,000 ($511,400).

JUNINHO (Sydney FC, 2007-8)

The Brazil midfielder joined Sydney FC after being sacked by Flamengo and, although struggling with injuries, played 14 games for the club.

Salary cap issues meant he was not offered a new contract and, despite interest from other A-League clubs, he decided to retire from the game after being released.

ROBBIE FOWLER (North Queensland Fury 2009-10, Perth Glory 2010-11)

Former Liverpool and England striker Fowler signed for the A-League's North Queensland Fury to play in the now defunct team's debut season.

Fowler played two seasons in the A-League, transferring from the Fury to Perth Glory for the 2010-11 season.

He made 50 appearances in the A-League and scored 19 goals before leaving Perth at the end of the 2010-11 season citing family reasons and ending up at Thai club Muang Thong United.

HARRY KEWELL (Melbourne Victory 2011-12)

Seen by many as the face of Australian soccer, Harry Kewell was a huge signing for Melbourne Victory and the league.

The former Liverpool forward, who left Australia as a teenager to move to Leeds United, penned a three-year deal with Victory prior to the 2011-2012 season.

Kewell scored eight goals in 25 appearances and was expected to play this season but quit the club in June, again for family reasons. Kewell is now a free agent.

BRETT EMERTON (Sydney FC 2011-present)

Brett Emerton signed for three years at Sydney FC in 2011, turning back offers from English Premier League clubs to return to his home country.

The second of two Socceroo stalwarts to sign in 2011 following Kewell's arrival at the Melbourne Victory, the midfielder played 26 games in the 2011-2012 season.

'Emmo', as he is affectionately known, scored four times for the Sky Blues and was credited with five assists. Emerton is expected to line up against Wellington Phoenix for the first match of the new season on Oct. 6.

ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO (Sydney FC 2012-13)

Alessandro Del Piero's move to Sydney FC is undoubtedly the highest profile signing in the seven years of the A-League.

The 37-year-old, whose contract was reported in local media to be worth A$2 million, was part of Italy's World Cup winning team that beat Australia in the quarter-finals in Germany in 2006. He won 91 caps for Italy

A winner of six Serie A titles in 19 seasons with Juventus, Del Piero was also part of their 1996 Champions League winning side. He scored a club record 289 goals for the Turin side.

- - ($1 = 0.9778 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Damian Gill and Nick Mulvenney, editing by Patrick Johnston)