UPDATE 1-Soccer-Five-star Manchester City edge thriller with Monaco
* Raheem Sterling put hosts ahead with a tap-in at The Etihad
MELBOURNE Dec 10 Manchester United will play an exhibition match in Australia during their pre-season tour next year against a team made up of domestic league players, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.
The July 20 match in Sydney against an A-League All Star team to be pre-selected by local fans would be the English Premier League giants' first visit Down Under since a two-match tour in 1999.
"Having Manchester United as the opponent for our first ever A-League All Star game will put the ... A-League on the world stage," FFA chief executive David Gallop said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Gene Cherry)
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 first leg matches on Tuesday Manchester City 5 Raheem Sterling 26, Sergio Aguero 58,71, John Stones 77, Leroy Sane 82 Monaco 3 Radamel Falcao 32,61, Kylian Mbappe 40 Missed penalty: Radamel Falcao 50 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 53,351 - - - Bayer Leverkusen 2 Karim Bellarabi 48, Stefan Savic 68og Atletico Madrid 4 Saul Niguez 17,
* Doubles for City's Sergio Aguero and Monaco's Radamel Falcao