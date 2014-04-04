SYDNEY, April 4 The plane carrying Australian title contenders Central Coast Mariners to Perth for an A-League match was forced to land in Adelaide on Friday because of smoke in the cabin of the Airbus A330.

The club, based in the city of Gosford just north of Sydney, were undertaking the 3,301 kilometre journey on a scheduled flight for their penultimate match of the season against Perth Glory on Saturday.

"Breaking: Our team's flight from Sydney to Perth has had to land in Adelaide due to smoke in the cabin. Everyone is safe & sound," read a tweet on the official club feed.

Qantas Airways also tweeted that the flight had landed in Adelaide after "diverting due to cockpit warning light" and the plane was expected to continue its journey later on Friday.

The Mariners are a distant second in the A-League behind Brisbane Roar going into the 26th of the 27 rounds in the regular season but could still win their second A-League title as the championship is decided by a playoff series.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)