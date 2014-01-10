Jan 10 Australia defender Lucas Neill remains confident of signing a short-term deal with a new club as the veteran bids to get some playing time under his belt to secure selection for this year's World Cup in Brazil.

The Socceroos captain, who turns 36 in March, has been without a club since ending a brief stint with Japanese side Omiya Ardija in November.

The former Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Galatasaray central defender said some clubs had already shown an interest in his services and he was currently weighing up his options.

"My goal is to secure a six-month or year contract in a team where I know I am going to play and play regularly," Neill was quoted as saying in the Sydney Morning Herald on Friday.

"The (Australia) manager says he wants players who are fit and in form in strong leagues.

"It's why I chose not to rest in December but go back and train with my old club Blackburn to make sure I was in the best possible shape for any suitor that comes along."

With Australia's recently appointed coach Ange Postecoglou no fan of past reputations, Neill is desperate to get back on the pitch and prove he would be an asset in Brazil.

"There are noises coming out of America, and a couple of clubs in Japan in the top J.League have said they would be interested in considering me as their Asian player," Neill said.

"I am determined and would love the chance to do that and do another year in the J.League."

Australia are in Group B at the World Cup and face a difficult task to advance to the knockout stages after being drawn against world champions Spain, the Netherlands and Chile. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)