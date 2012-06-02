June 2 Australia captain Lucas Neill has been
released by Al Jazira after the United Arab Emirates club opted
against renewing his one-year deal, local media reported on
Saturday.
Neill, 34, is with his international team mates ahead of
their friendly match away to Denmark later on Saturday before
they face Oman in the fourth round of Asian qualifiers for the
2014 World Cup on Friday.
Neill had said last month that he had enjoyed his time in
the Gulf and was looking to stay on but the club have made
changes after a disappointing season where they finished fourth
in the 12-team league a year after becoming champions.
Neill, who enjoyed a lengthy career in England before moving
to Galatasaray in Turkey and then the Gulf, missed a penalty in
the shootout as Al Jazira were knocked out of the Asian
Champions League in the round of 16 last month by Saudi Arabia's
Al Ahli.
