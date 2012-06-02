June 2 Australia captain Lucas Neill has been released by Al Jazira after the United Arab Emirates club opted against renewing his one-year deal, local media reported on Saturday.

Neill, 34, is with his international team mates ahead of their friendly match away to Denmark later on Saturday before they face Oman in the fourth round of Asian qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup on Friday.

Neill had said last month that he had enjoyed his time in the Gulf and was looking to stay on but the club have made changes after a disappointing season where they finished fourth in the 12-team league a year after becoming champions.

Neill, who enjoyed a lengthy career in England before moving to Galatasaray in Turkey and then the Gulf, missed a penalty in the shootout as Al Jazira were knocked out of the Asian Champions League in the round of 16 last month by Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Mark Meadows)