WELLINGTON Nov 10 The future of professional soccer in New Zealand remained in the balance on Tuesday with the governing body forced to re-iterate its support for the country's only top-level club.

The Wellington Phoenix, who play in Australia's A-League, were last month refused a 10-year licence extension by Football Federation Australia (FFA) and told they could only apply for a four-year extension.

Their licence expires at the end of the current season while the other nine clubs in the competition have been given extensions until 2034.

"As we have consistently indicated, we are 100 percent behind the Phoenix and their presence in the A-League," New Zealand Football president Deryck Shaw said on Tuesday.

"They play a pivotal role in the pathway we are shaping from grassroots football to the international arena and I think everyone understands the importance of New Zealand's sole professional club to football in this country."

Shaw was forced to repeat the governing body's support for a second time since the licence decision after the chairman of the team's owners, a consortium of Wellington business people, questioned its commitment.

"I really don't think the penny has dropped at New Zealand Football as to how critical maintaining the Phoenix is," 'Welnix' chairman Rob Morrison told Fairfax Media.

"It's critical that New Zealand Football step up. We've heard plenty of words but we need to see some actions as well.

"If we lose the Nix, football in this country goes back years."

The FFA had said small crowds, lower commercial and television revenue and not providing player pathways for Australians were impediments to the Phoenix continuing in the competition.

Senior FFA officials met Morrison in Sydney on Monday before issuing a strongly-worded statement repeating its concerns.

"We agreed on a number of issues but in particular that the lack of support from other New Zealand stakeholders is a key issue," said chief executive David Gallop.

"There are ongoing discussions with NZ broadcasters, which the Phoenix have agreed to continue, while the need to expand interest in and the identity of the club across all of New Zealand, not just Wellington, was also raised.

"FFA expect the club to come back with firm proposals in the near future."

The Phoenix have had trouble attracting fans to Wellington Regional Stadium with average crowds last year of 8,689, the third lowest in the A-League.

The club host Adelaide United on Friday and have issued a plea to locals to swell the attendance to at least 10,000 to send a message to the FFA.

"At this game we need the support of the public like never before," said general manager David Dome. "If the fans don't turn up then it does call into question whether the club survives." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Tony Jimenez)