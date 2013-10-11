SYDNEY Oct 12 Australia have sacked Socceroos coach Holger Osieck after his team were beaten 6-0 by France in an international friendly in Paris on Friday, local media reported on Saturday.

Although Australia have already qualified for next year's World Cup finals, the defeat at the Parc des Princes followed another 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Brazil in Brasilia last month.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Football Federation Australia (FFA) chief David Gallop had delivered the news to Osieck in the wake of the defeat.

The FFA were not immediately available for comment.

Osieck was brought in after Australia bowed out at the group stage of the 2010 World Cup finals to oversee the transition from an ageing 'golden generation' to a younger group but came in for considerable flak during a lacklustre qualifying campaign. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)