Aug 26 Promising young Australian midfielder Daniel de Silva has agreed a two-year loan move to Dutch club Roda JC Kerkrade, Perth Glory said on Wednesday after a transfer to Italian side AS Roma appeared to collapse.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder impressed as a 16-year-old at the 2013 FIFA under-20 World Cup and is on the verge of winning a first Socceroos cap having made the bench for June's World Cup qualifying win in Kyrgyzstan.

AS Roma agreed to buy the prodigiously talented De Silva from Perth in July after some standout display in the A-League, but the Western Australians said on Wednesday they had loaned out the player rather than the Italians.

Australian Associated Press reported that Perth had re-registered De Silva after the Roma transfer, believed to be an A-League record A$1.5 million, collapsed.

Roda were delighted to profit.

"We are very pleased that Daniel has come to enforce our team," Roda JC Kerkrade Managing Director Wim Collard said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We can use him for several positions on the midfield and internationally he is known for his great talent. I expect that he will bring us a lot of joy and success in the coming two seasons."

De Silva, who made his Perth debut as a 15-year-old, will join up with former Glory midfielder Rostyn Griffiths and Australia striker Tomi Juric at Roda, who are fifth in the Dutch table after two wins from their opening three matches. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)