SYDNEY, April 10 Perth Glory have been barred from the A-League playoffs next month after breaching the competition's salary cap rules, Football Federation Australia said on Friday.

Perth are currently second in the standings, equal on 44 points with table-topping Melbourne Victory, but will be pushed down to seventh, one place outside the playoffs, at the conclusion of the regular season at the end of April.

Perth now have seven days to appeal the decision.

"The sanction follows the determination that Perth Glory has deliberately failed to disclose reportable benefits and payments to at least six players, and from the beginning of the 2014/15 season has been operating in excess of the allowable salary cap of A$2.55 million ($1.96 million) by in the order of A$400,000," FFA said in a statement.

The club will also be fined A$269,000 for breaching the salary cap for the last three seasons.

The playoffs commence on the first weekend of May.

