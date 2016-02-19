WELLINGTON Feb 19 Australia's A-League granted a licence extension to Wellington Phoenix on Friday, bringing an end to months of uncertainty and bickering with the club's owners and guaranteeing top-flight soccer in New Zealand until at least 2020.

Phoenix, the country's only professional team, have been granted a four-year deal with the possibility of two further three-year extensions depending on broadcast revenue and supporter number targets being met.

The current licence expires at the end of this season and while the consortium which owns the team, Welnix, had sought a full 10-year extension the A-League had initially offered just four years.

The league's other nine clubs were given extensions until 2034 last year.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) had said small crowds, lower commercial and television revenues, and not providing player pathways for Australians were impediments to the Phoenix continuing in the competition.

"We expect to see a renewed push to garner interest across all of New Zealand but acknowledge the support Wellington Phoenix has received from its fans, Wellington City Council, corporate partners and relevant stakeholders has been very important and it is a continuation of this support that is central to the long-term success of the club," FFA Chief Executive David Gallop said.

The Phoenix have had trouble attracting fans to Wellington Regional Stadium with average crowds last year of 8,689, the third lowest in the A-League.

Local media had suggested the club could have folded at the end of this season, though Phoenix Chairman Rob Morrison said the licence extension gave them at least some clarity for their near future.

"The deal gives the club the tenure which will enable greater investment and confidence from key partners and of course gives heart to the fans that have been waiting patiently for this," he added.

"There is still plenty of work to be done to secure the extensions contained in the 10-year deal, particularly building crowd and viewership numbers, but if we didn't believe it was possible to grow the club we would not have wanted the extension deal."

