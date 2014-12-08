MELBOURNE Dec 8 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is happier with the playing talent available to him a month out from the Asian Cup than he was before the World Cup earlier this year.

Postecoglou named a provisional 46-man squad on Monday for the tournament, which the hosts will kick off with their Group A clash against Kuwait in Melbourne on Jan. 9.

While the Socceroos have managed just one win in 10 games this year, Postecoglou thinks World Cup matches against Spain, the Netherlands and Chile as well as friendlies against Belgium and Japan will hold his players in good stead in January.

"I've said all along that we want to be ready to try and win it, so nothing's really changed," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"It's been about building a squad of players. We've thrown some of them some unbelievable challenges over the last 12 months.

"But that's been for a purpose, so that when this tournament comes along, we'd like to think they're battle-hardened enough to be able to handle whatever pressure's put on them."

Postecoglou has made radical changes to the squad since he took over in October last year, ushering the last vestiges Australia's "golden generation" into retirement and experimenting with an ever-growing pool of players.

"Since the World Cup, the process has been about creating more depth and having more options going into the Asian Cup," he said.

"From that perspective it's been a good six months for us because I feel a lot more comfortable a month out from our first game than I did prior to the World Cup in terms of the options and the depth we have."

Postecoglou said his experimentation had a goal beyond the immediate target of winning the Asian Cup and into the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

While insisting that every player in the squad was in with a chance of making the final 23 when the cut was made at the end of December, Postecoglou said he had a fair idea in his head of what his playing pool would look like come early January.

"If everyone's fit and well and everyone's in good condition heading into it, then I'm pretty settled on the kind of squad we're going to have," he said.

"But having said that, I want to make sure we're covering all the bases." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)