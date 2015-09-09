(Fixes date in dateline, no change to text)

Sept 9 Tim Cahill showed his hunger for international goals remained unsatiated after scoring twice to help Australia maintain their perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.

Already Australia's all time leading goalscorer, Cahill's 40th and 41st goals came in the second half of a 3-0 victory over Tajikistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday that kept the Socceroos top of Asian qualifying Group B.

The attacking midfielder returned to the starting side as stand-in captain and gave every indication he still wants to be around if the Asian champions make a fourth straight World Cup finals in Russia in 2018.

"I'm really proud, 41 goals for my country and I really want more," Cahill, who will be 36 in December, told Fox Sports.

"I really want to do well for my country and give so much back."

Coach Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to Cahill after his brace and the opener from Mark Milligan helped extend an unbeaten run that goes back to the Asian Cup quarter-finals, taking in a friendly draw with world champions Germany.

"Look, he works hard, it's a pretty disciplined role he's got to play. Sometimes he gets a bit frustrated as he doesn't see a lot of the ball," Postecoglou said.

"The service was quality (but) he was on the spot and he scored his goals and I'm pleased for him."

Although Australia would still have to negotiate another round robin stage even if they progressed from Group B, Postecoglou was pleased with wins in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and a home thumping of Bangladesh to kick off their campaign.

"When we looked at the fixtures, we knew we had three out of four away from home and two to places we'd never been before, there's always challenges there," he added.

"For us to have nine points after three games, it sets us up nicely, we've got a tough in Jordan next time. We didn't do too well there last time.

"But another good performance."

Jordan, who beat Australia 2-1 in Amman in a World Cup qualifier three years ago, have two wins and a draw from their first three matches and are second in Group B on seven points.

Cahill would be delighted to be on target again when the Socceroos visit Jordan on Oct. 8, even if his personal goals are subordinate to the team effort.

"There's no egos in this team and everyone's equal," he added. "That's the special thing the boss has done now, he's really made it a team." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)